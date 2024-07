THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued advice to parents to limit young childrens’ consumption of slush ice drinks that contain glycerol, due to potentially negative side-effects.

These include headaches, nausea, and vomiting.

They advise that children under the age of four should not consume drinks containing glycerol, and that general consumption should by kept to no more than one a day.

Glycerol is an EU-approved additive that is used to keep the sugar content of drinks low. It is what gives iced drinks a slushy consistency. While it is not usually harmful, there are concerns about its effect on young children.

Advertisement

Voluntary guidelines developed by the FSAI require the industry to use the minimum quanitity of glycerol necessary, to display a point-of-sale warning, and to ensure customers are aware of the FSAI’s advice.

Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI’s Chief Executive, said in a statement that slush ice drinks are on the top of the healthy eating food pyramid, “meaning they are not part of a healthy balanced diet, and should only be consumed moedrately as a treat”.

“High consumption of glycerol containing slush ice drinks over a short period of time by young children could cause headaches, nausea and vomiting,” she said.

“On rare occasions, it could potentially lead to severe symptoms such as shock, hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) and loss of consciousness.”

For more information, see the FSAI’s advice for consumers.