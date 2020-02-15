This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How many food businesses were ordered to close last month?: It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of NCT vehicle lifts that are in need of repair.

By Adam Daly Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,583 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5007878
Image: Shutterstock/ESB Professional
Image: Shutterstock/ESB Professional

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

5: The number of food businesses ordered to close over the course of January.

€17 million: The EuroMillions jackpot won in Castlebar, Co Mayo. The winner has gotten in touch with the National Lottery. 

€820,000: The cost of the refurbishment of the famous gates of the Phoenix Park, which were removed in advance of the visit of Pope Francis. 

20.75: The degrees Celsius recorded by scientists in Antarctica this week, breaking the barrier of 20 degrees for the first time on the continent

€1 million: The losses suffered in 75 romance fraud cases reported to gardaí in 2019.

68: The percentage of Irish adults who believe that all parents should be financially supported to stay at home with their child for the first 12 months of the child’s life.

386: The number of Opel Insignia vehicles recalled due to safety fears over potential fuel leaks.

2: The number of times that the Department of Foreign Affairs failed to act on UN letter asking how a former Irish naval vessel ended up being used in the Libyan Civil War.

556,770: The number of people who are waiting for their first hospital outpatient consultation, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

85: The number of the country’s 106 NCT vehicle lifts that are in need of repair following a “detailed condition survey” of 47 testing centres. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie