How many food businesses were ordered to close last month?: It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

5: The number of food businesses ordered to close over the course of January.

€17 million: The EuroMillions jackpot won in Castlebar, Co Mayo. The winner has gotten in touch with the National Lottery.

€820,000: The cost of the refurbishment of the famous gates of the Phoenix Park, which were removed in advance of the visit of Pope Francis.

20.75: The degrees Celsius recorded by scientists in Antarctica this week, breaking the barrier of 20 degrees for the first time on the continent.

€1 million: The losses suffered in 75 romance fraud cases reported to gardaí in 2019.

68: The percentage of Irish adults who believe that all parents should be financially supported to stay at home with their child for the first 12 months of the child’s life.

386: The number of Opel Insignia vehicles recalled due to safety fears over potential fuel leaks.

2: The number of times that the Department of Foreign Affairs failed to act on UN letter asking how a former Irish naval vessel ended up being used in the Libyan Civil War.

556,770: The number of people who are waiting for their first hospital outpatient consultation, according to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

85: The number of the country’s 106 NCT vehicle lifts that are in need of repair following a “detailed condition survey” of 47 testing centres.