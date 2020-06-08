Food inspectors discover unregistered business operating out of domestic dwelling in Co Meath

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland ordered the closure of one food business in May.

It was among three enforcement orders served by the authority last month, when non-compliances with food law included the operation of an unregistered business from a domestic dwelling.

The closure order was served on JLM Foods and JLM Family Butchers of Main Street, Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath.

According to the FSAI’s inspection report, the order was brought after the business was found to have no food safety management procedures or monitoring records available for inspection.

Meanwhile, raw meats were not labelled clearly and the presence of allergens were not declared on certain foods.

The order was issued on 29 May, and remains active at the time of publication.

It is the first food business closed by the FSAI since a large number of food businesses across the country stopped operating as a result of Covid-19 restrictions in mid-March.

The HSE also brought prohibition orders against two food businesses last month, one including the same business that was issued with a closure order.

The other order was brought against Bruno Cesar Silva Gomes of Bailis Manor, Navan, Co Meath on 28 May.

The FSAI ordered a number of meat products, including mixed beef, minced meat, pork belly, sausages and salted beef to be withdrawn, after finding that some products were not labelled with ‘use-by’ dates.

Other products were found to have been transported and stored by an unregistered food business operator without refrigerated or temperature controlled transport facilities.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, said she was concerned that illegal food business operators could still seek to take advantage of consumers during the current public health pandemic.

“The prohibition orders resulted in over 1,500kg of meat and meat products being seized and destroyed.

“No matter where, how or from whom consumers buy food, it must be safe to eat, produced in an approved or registered food establishment and comply with food law, so that public health is protected.”

She added that the FSAI was asking members of the public to be vigilant about food being offered for sale and to report any suspect or unusual activity demonstrated by retailers or distributors from domestic dwellings to contact the authority.