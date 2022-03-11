Fuel industry says it was 'unrealistic' for prices to drop instantly after Excise Duty cut

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe says he “fully stands by” Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s comments on alleged fuel price gouging following denials from the industry.

Speaking yesterday in Versaille, Martin described profiteering as “morally reprehensible” in the context of the war and asked anyone with evidence to pass it onto the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The CCPC has said it is investigating a number of complaints about fuel pricing but industry representative body Fuels For Ireland has said price increases over the past few days were due to wholesale costs.

In recent days, people have been sharing photos on social media, showing sharp, seemingly overnight increases in petrol and diesel prices at their local service stations ahead of the government’s well-flagged decision to cut excise duty on fuel.

Speaking today on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Fuels For Ireland CEO Kevin McPartlan said it was “misleading” of the government to suggest that prices for consumers would instantly reduce.

McPartlan has written to the Taoiseach asking that his comments be clarified or withdrawn.

“They told consumers that they should have impact from midnight on the night of the announcement. That was incorrect because every single drop of fuel that was on the forecourt of midnight had already had the duty paid at the higher level. So it was completely unrealistic to tell people that they should see a decrease straight away,” he said.

McPartlan said it is “to be expected” that prices should come down over the coming days.

This analysis also also provided by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan yesterday, who said there is likely to be a lag of a number of days when the Excise cut may be visible to consumers

McPartlan added that if the Taoiseach thinks there’s profiteering going on “he’s mistaken”:

I think he’s got this one wrong. We are having a meeting this afternoon with a number of ministers and I do hope that it will better inform commentary from government and the policy that they develop in the in the coming days.

Asked about the disagreement between government and the fuel industry this morning, the Minister for Finance said the cut to Excise Duty up until August must be seen to benefit consumers.

“I fully stand by the Taoiseach and his comments earlier in the week. We have now invested over €300 million in taxpayers money at a time of a huge risk for all of us and we need to ensure that every cent of that makes a difference at the pump,” Donohoe said

“We all need to play our part, it’s an extraordinary time. We will work with the suppliers in the coming weeks and months and beyond to ensure that we maintain security of supply.”

- With reporting by Gráinne Ni Aodha in Versailles