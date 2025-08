THE FUNERAL OF acclaimed broadcaster Seán Rocks will take place in Co Monaghan on Monday.

It will be held at 11am in St Macartan’s Cathedral in Monaghan town, followed by burial in the cathedral’s cemetery. The mass will be live-streamed via RIP.ie.

Mr Rocks, best known as the long-time host of RTÉ Radio 1’s Arena, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, aged 64, following a brief illness.

He died in St Vincent’s University Hospital surrounded by his family.

Originally from Co Monaghan, Seán had been on air as recently as the previous Friday, making news of his sudden death all the more shocking to his listeners, colleagues, and the Irish arts community.

His family expressed their gratitude to medical staff at St Vincent’s for their “devoted care” in a statement and asked for privacy, requesting that all family homes remain strictly private to allow time and space for mourning.

Tributes

President Michael D Higgins led national tributes, calling Seán “one of Ireland’s finest broadcasters and advocates for the arts and artists”.

“Seán’s show Arena on Radio 1 was an example, for all generations of listeners, of the deep, wide and supportive curiosity that he delivered from a rich insight into all aspects of the arts and culture,” said the President.

“Just last month, we had the benefit in the Áras on Bloomsday this year of Seán’s brilliant critical and presentational skills and of welcoming his family.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed sadness at the news, saying his “thoughts are with his family, friends and RTÉ colleagues at this time.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris described Rocks as “an iconic voice in Irish broadcasting”, while Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan called him “the voice of the arts in Ireland for many years”.

Seán Rocks began presenting on RTÉ Lyric FM in 2000, later becoming the anchor of Arena, where he interviewed figures such as Emma Thompson, Danny DeVito, Saoirse Rónan, Brendan Gleeson, and Roddy Doyle.

Head of RTÉ Radio 1, Tara Campbell, described him as “a brilliant colleague and a fantastic broadcaster.”

“The breadth of his knowledge was off the scale… What he’s done for RTÉ and for the arts and culture and sector in general… you name it, he covered it,” Campbell said.

RTÉ Arts and Media Correspondent Evelyn O’Rourke described him as “a beacon for the arts in Ireland”.

“He was the most kind of un-snobby person… he loved his art, and he loved introducing it to all his listeners,” O’Rourke said.

The Garage Theatre, where Seán was a board member, paid tribute to “a true advocate for the arts… and a true and loyal friend to the Garage.”

Music Generation Cavan/Monaghan remembered his “authentic Monaghan voice” and “lasting impact” on young artists.

“He was always encouraging of the work we do, deeply kind to all the children involved… His generosity, warmth, and belief in young people made a lasting impact.”