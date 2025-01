The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Dublin 1-17

Mayo 1-15

DUBLIN BEAT OLD rivals Mayo in Croke Park as the new Allianz Football League season got underway with a host of a new rules designed to overhaul Gaelic football.

Seán Bugler scored seven points from play for Dessie Farrell’s Dubs as they finished strongly to win the Division 1 opener by two points.

Galway 1-12

Armagh 0-9

GALWAY REELED OFF a flurry of two-point scores to beat All-Ireland champions Armagh in a repeat of last year’s football final.

Cillian Ó Curraoin, Shane Walsh and Paul Conroy all kicked two-pointers in the space of three-second half minutes to steer Galway to victory in Salthill.

Cork 2-21

Wexford 0-12

BEATEN ALL-IRELAND hurling finalists Cork scored an impressive 2-21 against Wexford in Saturday’s Division 1A league opener at Wexford Park.

Pádraig Power and captain Declan Dalton scored the Rebels goals — with Dalton firing an individual 1-5 before he was sent off with 20 minutes to play.

