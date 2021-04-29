#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 8°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Man (20s) in serious condition following Galway assault

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 7:46 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following an assault in Galway on Sunday morning. 

The incident happened on the Canal Walk between O’Brien’s Bridge and the Salmon Weir Bridge in the Newtownsmith area at around 1.15am.

A man, aged in his 20s, received injuries following what gardaí described as an “altercation with another male” and was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a serious condition.

It is understood the men travelled by foot through the Long Walk, Spanish Arch and Wolfe Tone Bridge areas before reaching the O’Breins Bridge / Salmon Weir Bridge area.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai are appealing for anyone with information who was in the Newtownsmith area between 1am -1:30am on 25/04/2021 to come forward. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538 000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

