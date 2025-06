The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Galway 2-5-16 (32)

Down 3-4-13 (30)

GALWAY EARNED a thrilling two-point victory over Down in today’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final in Newry.

Advertisement

Shane Walsh was the game’s standout player as he registered an individual tally of 1-7.

Donegal 2-22

Louth 0-12

Donegal sealed their place in the last eight with a 2-22 to 0-12 win against Louth at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey, this afternoon.

Jim McGuinness’s side had a narrow 1-6 to 0-7 lead at half-time, but pulled away to earn a comfortable victory after the break.

The 42 Subscribers can read the full match reports here and here (€)

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.