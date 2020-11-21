Someone in Galway has just won €500,000 in last nights Euromillions Plus draw

SOMEONE IN GALWAY is the lucky winner of the Euromillions Plus draw last night.
The ticket is worth a sum of €500,000.
The winning numbers were 8, 9, 11, 13 and 35.
The ticket was sold in Eyre Square in Galway city and is the 24th Euromillions Plus winning ticket sold this year.
€41,894 has also been won by a lucky player in Dublin, who matched five numbers on the main Euromillions draw.
