This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

'We found them, but they saved themselves': Galway paddleboarders and fisherman recall sea rescue

Sara Feeney and Ellen Glynn recalled their ordeal at sea in August.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 12,241 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5196290
Sara Feeney and Ellen Glynn described their ordeal.
Sara Feeney and Ellen Glynn described their ordeal.
Sara Feeney and Ellen Glynn described their ordeal.

THE PAIR OF cousins, rescued off the Galway Coast last month after hours at sea afloat on paddleboards, have spoken of their gratitude to everyone who searched for them. 

From singing Taylor Swift to praying and even managing to sleep, the 23-year-old Sara Feeney and 17-year-old Ellen Glynn described how they survived at sea during an appearance on the Late Late Show last night. 

The pair were found off Inis Oirr after they were swept out while paddle boarding on Furbo Beach one evening in August. 

The search and miraculous rescue captured the attention of the country, with the intuition of the two women praised.

Sara and Ellen thanked the RNLI and all the people who had helped in the search. 

“After it got dark and no one had found us yet, we realised the situation was a bit more precarious,” Sara said. 

However, they insisted on keeping spirits high during the ordeal – focusing on tying the boards together and attaching them to the buoys from a lobster pot. 

“You don’t want to be having a conversation that was any way panic-inducing,” Sara recalled.

Ellen Glynn said that the focus was “thinking happy thoughts”.

They also recalled praying. “I think I was nearly shouting out my prayers,” Ellen said.

“It’s crazy that we’re alive and we’re so lucky to be here,” she said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan found the two women, who had been at sea for 15 hours.

“We found them, but they saved themselves,” Patrick said. 

He said that they fact they managed to survive “with that rain and all that northerly wind” was remarkable.

“When you’re out fishing in that kind of weather, it’s not easy,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie