Gardaí renew appeal for information in relation to murder of man in his 60s

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING their appeal for information as part of the investigation into to the murder of a man in north Dublin on Thursday 3 June.

A man aged in his 60s died after an assault at Fairview Strand, Dublin 3.

To date three men, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested and questioned at Raheny Garda Station.

They have all been released without charge with files to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Fairview Strand area between 10.30pm and 12 midnight on 3 June 2021, particularly those who may have dash–cam or camera footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, Clontarf at 01 666 4800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.