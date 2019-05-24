Man (20s) arrested after gun fired in front garden of house in Limerick

ONE MAN HAS been arrested following a shooting in Limerick yesterday evening.

The incident happened at around 6.15pm in the front garden of a house on Hyde Road.

It is understood a number of people were in the garden at the time when a shot was fired.

No one was injured and gardaí arrested a man in his mid-20s a short while later close to the scene.

He is currently being detained at Roxboro Road garda station under section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The scene was preserved overnight for technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.