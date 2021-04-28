Gardaí launch investigation following aggravated burglary by four masked men in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following an aggravated burglary in Tipperary overnight.
At around 1.30am, gardaí received a report that four men, all wearing balaclavas, had broken into a house in the Ballinderry area of Borrisokane.
The four men threatened the occupant of the home. The four men then left the scene empty-handed in a silver car. The occupant of the home was not injured during the incident.
Gardaí from Borrisokane and Nenagh Garda Station attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area but the car was not located.
A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballinderry area between 1am-1.45am, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50459, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.”
COMMENTS (1)