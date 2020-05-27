This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (30s) charged after garda driven at near Covid-19 checkpoint

The incident happened while gardaí were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint at Ravensdale.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 27 May 2020, 10:53 AM
40 minutes ago 3,873 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5108789
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IS due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning in connection with the endangerment of a garda at a checkpoint.

The incident happened while gardaí were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint at Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co Louth on 21 May.

During the incident, a 4×4 drove towards the checkpoint at speed causing gardaí to take evasive action to avoid being hit. The vehicle then fled across the border to Northern Ireland.

A man in his 30s was later arrested at Ballymakellet in Ravensdale after gardaí liaised with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

He was detained at Dundalk Garda Station in connection with endangerment.

He has since been charged and will appear at Dundalk District Court this morning.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

