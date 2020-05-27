Man (30s) charged after garda driven at near Covid-19 checkpoint

A MAN IS due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning in connection with the endangerment of a garda at a checkpoint.

The incident happened while gardaí were conducting a Covid-19 checkpoint at Ravensdale, Dundalk, Co Louth on 21 May.

During the incident, a 4×4 drove towards the checkpoint at speed causing gardaí to take evasive action to avoid being hit. The vehicle then fled across the border to Northern Ireland.

A man in his 30s was later arrested at Ballymakellet in Ravensdale after gardaí liaised with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

He was detained at Dundalk Garda Station in connection with endangerment.

He has since been charged and will appear at Dundalk District Court this morning.

