This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí and internet providers team up to block new domains hosting child abuse images

Internet service providers will be given the domain names which will be blocked to Irish users.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 10 Feb 2020, 5:46 PM
21 minutes ago 1,126 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5001532
Image: Shutterstock/guteksk7
Image: Shutterstock/guteksk7

GARDÁÍ TODAY SIGNED a memorandum of understanding with the nation’s top communications firms to block access to websites containing child sexual abuse material.

In an event held at Garda HQ this afternoon in the Phoenix Park in the capital, officers announced that internet service providers will be given the domain names which will then be blocked to Irish users. 

The Garda Blocking Initiative is a voluntary scheme under which Irish Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and gardaí collaborate to block access to illegal child sexual abuse material (CSAM). This was set up in 2014. 

Under the initiative, the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) provides each Internet Service Provider (ISP) with an updated list of suspect domain names. This is a list of websites that have been verified by Interpol to contain the most severe child sexual abuse material.

Speaking at today’s launch Detective Chief Superintendent Declan Daly, Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB), said: “Child abuse material on the internet is an exploitative and demeaning crime. It is a child abuse offence, which has pathways to the contact offending of children.

“The continued introduction of blocking child abuse imagery in Ireland, protects children in our communities by reducing demand, it increases their protection and facilitates a concentration of policing resources towards those who seek to harm children online.

“I welcome the signing of these MOUs today and renew An Garda Síochána’s commitment to working with industry to protecting children and preventing access to this material.”

The domain names which will be handed to the communications firms are part of Interpol’s “Worst of” list (IWOL). These are domains that provide the most severe child sexual abuse material available on the open web. There are currently 1,857 websites on the IWOL list that are blocked worldwide. The initiative will now apply to approximately 96% of internet users in the country.

Gardaí said Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) played a pivotal role in co-ordinating the ISPs to reach this point today.

Torlach Denihan of Ibec said: “Telecommunications Industry Ireland, the Ibec group representing the telecoms sector, welcomes the signing today by its members of the memorandum of understanding with An Garda Síochána to block websites containing child abuse material.

“This builds on current practice and reflects the partnership approach to this issue involving industry, An Garda Síochána and the Department of Justice and Equality.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie