Funeral details for Detective Garda Colm Horkan announced

THE FUNERAL OF Detective Garda Colm Horkan will take place in his hometown of Charlestown, Co Mayo on Sunday.

An Garda Síochána says that the funeral mass will take place at St. James’ Church at noon followed by his burial at adjoining cemetery.

The garda was shot and killed in the town of Castlerea where he worked in the early hours of Thursday morning.

An Garda Síochána said that the force is making arrangements to have the funeral service broadcast live but that, in accordance with current Covid-19 restrictions, the numbers of media attending will be limited.

St. James’ Church will also be streaming the funeral mass and local Midwest Radio will be broadcasting the event.

The force is also asking that the family’s privacy at the removal, family home and burial at the cemetery is respected.

The 49-year-old garda lived with his elderly father in Charlestown and was predeceased by his mother and his twin sister.

A death notice on his passing on Rip.ie notes that he is “sadly missed by his heartbroken family”.