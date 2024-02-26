Garda Commissioner 'baffled' over GRA decision not to invite him to annual conference

THE GARDA COMMISSIONER has said he has been left “baffled” by the decision of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) not to invite him to its annual conference.

The GRA voted on 15 February with a large majority to snub Drew Harris, citing a “breakdown in trust”.

There has been a worsening relationship between the Commissioner and the GRA in the last twelve months over a number of issues, including rosters, discipline and unachievable administrative tasks.

Last September, te GRA membership also voted overwhelmingly to express no confidence in the commissioner, with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout voting ‘no’, a record return for the organisation.

Speaking in Tullamore in Co Offaly today, Harris said he has not received an explanation behind the snub.

“I am somewhat baffled. I’ve heard nothing beyond what’s been issued as a public statement,” Harris said.

He said that ongoing negotiations in relation to rosters were nearing conclusion and pointed to the “very active support I give to the [GRA], both in the pay talks and in the WRC (Work Relations Commission) in terms of allowances”.

“But also point to the advances we have made in terms of welfare services within the organisation, the 500-plus members who sought and attained promotion last year and the over 3,000 who have put themselves through a course on human rights and policing in their own time.”

Harris said the GRA is an organisation where there is improvement in terms of equipment, uniforms, computers and IT that are available.

“All of these things are very positive so against that, I do find it baffling that the GRA haven’t invited me, but they have given no further explanation than their public commentary.”

GRA president Brendan O’Connor previously said that morale within the Garda was in “tatters”, and that the move was a reflection of the relationship between the association and the Garda Commissioner.

“This decision simply reflects the breakdown in trust in the relationship between the Commissioner and the rank and file members we represent who gave us a unanimous and unambiguous indication of their feelings last September,” he said.

However, Harris said he has a “very, very positive relationship” with garda members on the front line.

“I’m their commissioner but that gives me huge responsibilities in terms of their welfare.

“My first responsibility is obviously towards protecting the public and protecting the Republic of Ireland but beyond that then I have a huge responsibility for their welfare,” he added.

“We have invested hugely in terms of that. We have invested hugely in terms of the equipment and I believe that An Garda Síochána is a very positive organisation.

“I point to the 6,300 people who have just recently applied to join An Garda Síochána. It is a good career and we are actively recruiting.

“We have upwards now of a thousand vacancies, so we encourage all those who have applied to stick with the process and prepare for the process ahead.”

With reporting from Press Association