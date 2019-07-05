Man (50s) arrested as part of investigation into alleged garda corruption

A MAN HAS been questioned as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged garda corruption.

The man, who is in his early 50s, was arrested yesterday for suspected conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

He was questioned at a garda station in Tipperary by officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NCBI).

The man has now been released without charge and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí said the arrest related to investigations into alleged wrong-doing or corruption involving garda personnel in the southern region.

In May three garda – a rank-and-file officer, an inspector and a superintendent – were arrested as part of this probe and gardaí conducted raids on a number of premises.

The garda was being investigated under suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The inspector was questioned over suspected breaches of the Misuse of Drugs Act and was released without charge.

The superintendent was arrested on suspicion of breaching legislation which relates to passing on information obtained in the course of garda duties. He was also released without charge in May.

The investigation is focusing on alleged inappropriate association with a well-known criminal gang in Munster.