GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have recovered five motorbikes following an intelligence operation targeting organised crime in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The five motorbikes were recovered during a planned search of a property undertaken by Gardaí from the Detective Unit attached to Cabra and Blanchardstown Garda Stations.

Four of the motorbikes have already been confirmed as stolen in recent months in Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Gardaí are hoping to identify the owner of the fifth motorbike, a red Honda CR Series off-road motorcycle and confirm its status.

An image of the fifth, unidentified motorbike.

Anyone who believes they are the owner of this vehicle, which may have been stolen in the last number of months, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Investigations remain ongoing.