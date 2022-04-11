#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Monday 11 April 2022
Gardaí arrest man (30s) following shooting in Clondalkin

A man was injured over the weekend.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 11 Apr 2022, 6:23 PM
12 minutes ago 844 Views 0 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s following a shooting in the Clondalkin area of west Dublin last week. 

The incident which took place at Cherrywood Grove is believed to have occurred at around 5pm on Saturday.

A man aged in his 20s was taken to Tallaght Hospital. His injuries were described by gardai as not life-threatening.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí investigating the shooting incident in Cherrywood Grove, Clondalkin, have arrested one man.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested this afternoon. He is currently detained in Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.”

Investigations are ongoing.

