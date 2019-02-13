Suspended assistant garda commissioner suing Irish Times and Irish Daily Star

AN ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER who has been suspended from duty with An Garda Síochána has initiated High Court proceedings against two publications.

In filings earlier this week, John Fintan Fanning has taken claims against The Irish Times and The Irish Daily Star.

Reports emerged last month concerning Fanning’s suspension from the gardaí, and it was covered by major media outlets.

His suspension is pending a GSOC investigation into two complaints made by one officer. Both were stationed in the Dublin Metropolitan Region at the same time.

It is understood a letter sent by Fanning’s legal team denies the allegations made against him.

In January, he appeared in the High Court in a bid to have his position within An Garda Síochána immediately reinstated. He is also claiming damages.

The matter was adjourned on 23 January and the final outcome of his action is expected today.

Fanning has been a garda since 1980 and has an unblemished record of service. His first promotion was to sergeant in 1989. He made Assistant Commissioner in 2008. He holds a master’s degree in police leadership as well as over a dozen other third level qualifications.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

Comments are closed for legal reasons