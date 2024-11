A MALE GARDA was taken to hospital after the unmarked patrol car he was driving was involved in an alleged hit and run in Mallow, Co Cork yesterday.

At approximately 10am on the N72 at Spa Glen, an unmarked garda car was allegedly struck by another car, leaving the garda, 40s, injured. The vehicle failed to remain at the scene, according to a garda statement.

The injured garda was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged. Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident.

Anyone who may of witnessed the alleged incident is asked to come forward – particularly those who have camera or dash-cam footage – or contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450.

Advertisement