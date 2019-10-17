This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda whistleblower withdraws allegation against former Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan

The tribunal is hearing from Garda Nicholas Keogh.

By Paul Neilan Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 12:01 PM
14 minutes ago 1,064 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4854990
Nóirín O'Sullivan
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Nóirín O'Sullivan
Nóirín O'Sullivan
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A GARDA WHISTLEBLOWER has withdrawn an allegation that former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan told a superintendent to “alienate” him, the Disclosures Tribunal has heard.

The tribunal is hearing from Garda Nicholas Keogh who alleges that a senior member of the Athlone drugs unit, identified to the tribunal as Garda A, was in an improper relationship with a heroin dealer, identified as Ms B.

The tribunal, chaired by Judge Sean Ryan, is investigating how Garda Keogh was treated after he made his 2014 protected disclosure.

In his statement to the tribunal, Garda Keogh said that he was “made aware that Nóirín O’Sullivan had personally telephoned Superintend Pat Murray about me. It appears to have happened between the 2 and 10 of April, 2015.

“Thereafter, I was confidentially advised that Superintendent Pat Murray told other guards in Athlone station to ‘pull away from’ and ‘alienate’ me,

“All I can say is that I have no direct evidence [that the commissioner contacted Supt Murray] other than saying that guards in the station told me this.

“That is as far as I can go. I am not willing to name the guards concerned, for fear they will be targeted.”

Commissioner O’Sullivan had stated that the allegation “is completely untrue and without foundation” and that the call never happened.

Related Read

15.10.19 Disclosures Tribunals hears Garda was allegedly being pushed out of force by management

Supt Murray had stated the he has never spoken to the former commissioner and that “she did not phone me in April 2015 and I never suggested to anyone that they should pull away from or alienate Garda Keogh, nor would I have any reason to do so”.

In May, Garda Keogh had informed the tribunal that he believed that Sergeant Andrew Haran informed him about the telecommunications between Commissioner O’Sullivan and Supt Murray but that he is “less certain about his recollection of his informant”.

Sergeant Haran had rejected the suggestion by Garda Keogh.

Matthias Kelly SC, for Garda Keogh, told Judge Ryan that the matter was now not being pursued Garda Keogh.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Neilan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie