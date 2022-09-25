Have you seen Alexandria? Gardaí appeal for help in locating 32-year-old from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old woman who has been missing from the Dublin 8 area since Wednesday.

Alexandria Ferreria is described as being around 5 foot 4 inches in height, of a slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

She has full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on Alexandria’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

