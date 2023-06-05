Gardaí appeal for information after public order incident on Burrow Beach yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following reports of a “public order incident” on Burrow Beach, Sutton, Co Dublin, yesterday.

Uniform gardaí from the Raheny District and the Public Order Unit attended the scene yesterday.

Gardaí maintained a presence at the scene until the large crowds that had gathered there for much of the day had dispersed safely.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that no arrests were made and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The spokesperson added that gardaí from the Raheny District will continue to conduct high-visibility patrols in the area across the summer months as part of Operation Irene.

Gardaí in Raheny are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.