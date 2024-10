GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED 14 people in Dublin as part of their ongoing investigations to detect and prevent burglaries.

Six men, aged between 30 to 45 years, and seven women, ranging in age from 28 to 46 years, will appear before Dublin District Court at 10:30am this morning in relation to 28 offences including burglary of homes and businesses, robbery, theft, assault, threats to kill and production of an article.

One female juvenile has been referred to the Garda National Youth Diversion Programme.

Gardaí attached to Bridewell Garda Station, Dublin 7 made the arrests under Operation Thor. Operation Thor was launched in November 2015 with an aim of tackling preventing and detecting burglary and associated criminal activity.

This brings the total number of those brought before the courts in the last week by Dublin Gardaí as part of Operation Thor, to 29.

Over recent weeks a number of operations have been carried out in the Dublin Metropolitan Region by Gardaí in Coolock, Raheny and Bridewell.

These operations specifically targeted those who are committing the burglary of homes and businesses to profit from criminal activity.