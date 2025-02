GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man in his 30s following an armed robbery in the Ballymun area today.

Shortly before 2:30 pm, gardaí responded to reports of a robbery at a retail premises on Marewood Crescent in Ballymun.

A man entered the store brandishing a knife, threatened staff and removed property before leaving on foot, a Garda spokesperson said.

Later on, in the Sandyhill Gardens area of Ballymun, local uniformed and armed Gardaí from Ballymun Station, supported by the Armed Support Unit, made the arrest.

Advertisement

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.

Gardaí said he had been arrested “in connection with this incident and a number of similar robberies in recent days”.

“Less than lethal force options were deployed by gardaí in the arrest of the individual,” the spokesperson said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Less-than-lethal tactics include the use of 40mm direct impact munitions, tasers and OC Spray (pepper spray).

The incident is not connected to a stabbing incident in the Stoneybatter area this afternoon.