DETECTIVES HAVE ARRESTED three people as they attempted to commit alleged ATM fraud that could have netted them €90,000.

A spokesperson said the investigators attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) made the arrests as part of an investigation into fraudulent activity at ATMs in Dublin and Meath.

“Gardaí have identified a number of incidents where ATMs were fitted with items known as ‘cash trapping’ devices. These devices are inserted into ATMs and block ATM users from receiving their cash after making a withdrawal from the machine.

“It is understood approximately €90,000 in cash withdrawals was blocked at various locations in Dublin and Meath in the past week.

“On Friday evening Gardaí attached to GNECB arrested three men (aged in their 20s and 40s) as part of this investigation. They are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at a Garda station in Dublin.

“A quantity of cash and a number of ‘cash trapping’ devices were seized as part of this investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incidents.