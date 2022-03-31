#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 31 March 2022
Gardaí have arrested a man and seized €140,000 diamorphine in a Dublin search

Gardaí made the seizure in a residential property in Clondalkin.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 10:15 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ HAVE ARREST a man following the seizure of opioids in Clondalkin.

As part of Operation Tara gardaí carried out a search of a property in the Foxdene Gardens of Clondalkin.

A garda spokesperson said that Operation Tara was a focused initiative to target drug trafficking at all levels across Irish society. 

“During the course of the search, approximately €140,000 worth of diamorphine and €1,000 worth of crack cocaine was seized. All of the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

“A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to this incident and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act (Drug Trafficking) 1996 at Ronanstown Garda station. He can be detained for up to 7 days,” he said. 

