Over 9,800 fines issued by gardaí relating to Covid-19 breaches

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED approximately 9,800 fines relating to Covid-19 breaches to date.

The total number of fines issued as of close of business yesterday is made up of 9,475 fines that have been processed and approximately 340 that are currently being checked and processed.

As of close of business yesterday, a total of 7,566 €100 fines have been issued for non-essential travel and 341 fines worth €500 have been issued for non-essential journeys to airports and ports.

The total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports and ports stands at 716.

A total of 277 fines worth €500 have been issued for organising house parties and 1,109 €105 fines have been issued for attending house parties.

Gardaí have also issued 187 fines worth €80 for not wearing a face covering.

An Garda Síochána will be continuing nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend in support of public health guidelines.

Gardaí is advising the public of the need to plan their activities over the weekend and to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home.

People are reminded that the 5km limit includes the distance travelled from their home to a location for exercise.

Gardaí said people should be aware that if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers, too. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

People who are visiting amenities within 5km of their home are being asked to park legally. Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk, gardaí said.

Gardaí are also reminding people that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to any person who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime irrespective of whether they may have been in breach of any public health regulations, for instance by attending a house party, to report such incidents.

“The vast majority of people are complying with the public health regulations. This is vital in bringing down the Covid-19 infection rate. We know it has meant major sacrifices for people and we thank them for their great efforts,” Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said.

“The best way of keeping safe this weekend is to stay home. If you are going out, please stay within your 5km, limit your contacts with others, maintain social distancing, and regularly wash your hands,” Twomey said.

“We all have a role to play in tackling the spread of Covid-19. This is an individual and collective responsibility,” he added.

“Unfortunately, there appears to be some people who don’t believe it is their responsibility. Having such an attitude puts themselves, their loved ones and anyone they come into contact with at risk of getting a virus that has killed more than 4,000 of our fellow citizens.”