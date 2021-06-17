Gardaí seize diamong ring, watches, car and cash during search operation

GARDAÍ SEIZED MULTIPLE items during a search operation in Limerick this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized two Rolex watches and a diamond ring as part of the search.

They seized €1,100 in cash, a 161 Volkswagen Polo, and financial documents.

The CAB investigation is focussed on the assets of people suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick area.

One of the watches seized by gardaí Source: An Garda Síochána

In addition to the items seized today, a 192 Mercedes Benz A180 AMG and €14,425 cash that were previously seized by Limerick gardaí will now form part of the CAB proceedings.