Thursday 17 June 2021
Gardaí seize diamong ring, watches, car and cash during search operation

The Criminal Assets Bureau is investigating the assets of people suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 6:34 PM
17 minutes ago 1,037 Views 0 Comments
GARDAÍ SEIZED MULTIPLE items during a search operation in Limerick this morning.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) seized two Rolex watches and a diamond ring as part of the search.

They seized €1,100 in cash, a 161 Volkswagen Polo, and financial documents.

The CAB investigation is focussed on the assets of people suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Limerick area. 

E4GWbeKXMAo-z7T One of the watches seized by gardaí Source: An Garda Síochána

In addition to the items seized today, a 192 Mercedes Benz A180 AMG and €14,425 cash that were previously seized by Limerick gardaí will now form part of the CAB proceedings.

Lauren Boland
