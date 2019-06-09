This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí arrest driver on temporary release from prison who's currently serving 45 years of driving bans

The car stopped by gardaí also had no tax or insurance.

By Sean Murray Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 7:20 PM
GARDAÍ IN THE Dublin Metropolitan Region have arrested an individual – who is on temporary release from prison for a number of driving offences – who was caught driving by roads policing officers.

The driver of the car that was stopped is currently serving 45 years of driving bans.

They had no licence, insurance or tax.

The vehicle was seized, the driver was arrested and a court date is to follow.

In a separate incident yesterday, gardaí received reports of a scrambler bike driving dangerously in a public park in Sandymount.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a man for dangerous driving. He had no valid driver’s licence or insurance for the bike.

The bike was impounded and a file is set to follow with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed as one of the cases is due before the courts.

