Gardaí arrest driver on temporary release from prison who's currently serving 45 years of driving bans

GARDAÍ IN THE Dublin Metropolitan Region have arrested an individual – who is on temporary release from prison for a number of driving offences – who was caught driving by roads policing officers.

The driver of the car that was stopped is currently serving 45 years of driving bans.

They had no licence, insurance or tax.

The vehicle was seized, the driver was arrested and a court date is to follow.

DMR Roads policing stop a driver on temporary release from

prison for driving offences. Serving 45 years of driving bans. No licence,

insurance or tax. Vehicle seized. Driver arrested and Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/EqGRZKUJ88 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 9, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

In a separate incident yesterday, gardaí received reports of a scrambler bike driving dangerously in a public park in Sandymount.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a man for dangerous driving. He had no valid driver’s licence or insurance for the bike.

The bike was impounded and a file is set to follow with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Reports were received of a scrambler driving dangerously in a public park in Sandymount today.



DMR South Central RPU stopped & arrested a male for dangerous driving. Driver had no valid driver’s licence or insurance for the bike.



Bike impounded. File to DPP to follow. pic.twitter.com/rEMWfNdDYc — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 8, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Comments are closed as one of the cases is due before the courts.