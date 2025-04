A GARDA REPRESENTATIVES body is seeking special State support to assist serving members to buy homes amid the housing crisis.

It’s come about as members are left struggling for accommodation, with some finding themselves living with housemates without “having had a chance to vet” them beforehand and “find out who they actually are”, according to a senior member of the Garda Representatives Association (GRA).

The motion, proposed by the body’s central executive committee and due to be debated this week, asked that members seek the Government to introduce a scheme whereby gardaí who are “essential frontline workers are assisted by the State in purchasing a home”.

This scheme would see the State provide a percentage of the purchase price – to be determined on a geographical and economic basis – and upon completion of the garda’s agreed term of service, the State’s equity in the property would be transferred to the member.

The GRA made the call as it began its annual conference today in Killarney.

Tara McManus, who is Assistant to the General Secretary of the GRA, told reporters today that these gardaí “can’t afford to rent, much less get on the property ladder”.

“We’re only discussing this at a very high level at the moment,” McManus said, adding that the proposal needed to worked out with Government if it is supported.

Describing it as a “huge difficulty”, McManus said it has seen some gardaí reduced to sleeping in their cars over the years.

She said it can mean young gardaí end up in “accommodation that isn’t really suited” to the job, as they “haven’t had a chance to vet beforehand and find out” who their new housemates may be.

Tara McManus at today's conference to kickstart the GRA gathering CONOR Ó MEARÁIN CONOR Ó MEARÁIN

McManus added that many young gardaí don’t have the option of staying at home with their family due to regulations prohibiting new recruits from living within their home area.

“Living with parents is not an option,” McManus said.

The conference will hear a number of motions containing proposals and demands for how to improve the work of serving gardaí at the GRA’s annual conference.