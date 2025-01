GARDAÍ IN BRAY investigating the murder of Willie Moorehouse have arrested two people in connection with the killing.

The men in their 20s were arrested by detectives yesterday evening under the Public Order Act. It is believed for an offence of violent disorder or affray.

Sources have said one theory being explored is that his death was part of a feud.

Willie Moorehouse’s body was discovered on a road way in the town on Sunday night – sources believe he was set upon and stabbed in a fight before his attackers fled.

Advertisement

A garda spokesperson confirmed the arrests this morning in connection with the death of the 38-year-old man.

“As part of the investigation into the death, two individuals, both males aged in their 20s and 40s, were arrested for serious offences under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994 yesterday evening, Monday 20 January 2025, in the Bray area.

“Both are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in County Wicklow.

“A post-mortem examination is due to take place today by the State Pathologist, Dr. Sally Anne Collis at the morgue in Whitehall, Dublin. Results of the post-mortem will assist investigating Gardaí in determining the course of this investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Bray Garda Station on 01-6665300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.