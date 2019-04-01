Teen stabbed during alleged attack by four men in Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after an 18-year-old was allegedly attacked by four men in Kildare yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.40pm at an industrial estate in Clane, Co Kildare.

The man sustained knife injuries and was taken to Naas Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or motorists who might have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Naas Garda station or on the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.