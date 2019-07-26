This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí investigating after three 'stowaways' found on truck in Galway

The three men are being held at Mill Street Garda Station.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 26 Jul 2019, 3:08 PM
Mill Street Garda Station
Image: GoogleMaps
Image: GoogleMaps

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are investigating after three ‘stowaways’ entered the country on a truck earlier this week. 

The three men – who are believed to be from Sudan – were discovered in the body of a truck near the Big Top concert venue where the Galway International Arts Festival is currently taking place. 

Gardaí attended the scene at Fisheries Field after being notified that the three men were concealed within the truck. 

According to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána, the three men were detained under Section 13 of the Immigration Act and taken to Mill Street Garda Station.

“The Garda National Immigration Bureau have been notified and the individuals are being processed. All three men have been medically assessed and are in good health,” they said. 

