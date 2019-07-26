Gardaí investigating after three 'stowaways' found on truck in Galway

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are investigating after three ‘stowaways’ entered the country on a truck earlier this week.

The three men – who are believed to be from Sudan – were discovered in the body of a truck near the Big Top concert venue where the Galway International Arts Festival is currently taking place.

Gardaí attended the scene at Fisheries Field after being notified that the three men were concealed within the truck.



According to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána, the three men were detained under Section 13 of the Immigration Act and taken to Mill Street Garda Station.

“The Garda National Immigration Bureau have been notified and the individuals are being processed. All three men have been medically assessed and are in good health,” they said.