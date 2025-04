GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an arson attack on the house of a couple in their 80s near Kilcully cemetery in Co Cork.

The attack took place at 9pm yesterday when the couple were at their home in Ballincrokig in Dublin Pike.

The emergency services were called to the scene and the house was evacuated. The couple were treated for smoke inflation by members of the National Ambulance Service. However, they escaped serious injury.

The house was sealed off for a technical and forensic examination.

One of the lines of inquiry is that the property was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

Gardaí have indicated that no arrests have been made and that an investigation is ongoing.

Two fire engines and a water tanker were deployed at the scene, which was attended by personnel from Cork City Fire Brigade and gardaí.