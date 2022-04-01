Gardaí issue appeal for 13-year-old girl missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Ella O’Connor, who is missing since yesterday afternoon.

Ella is missing from the Sherrard Street area of Dublin 1.

Ella is described as being 5ft 3in tall, of medium build with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Ella was wearing a grey hoody and grey bottoms with dark Nike runners.

She has been known to frequent the Ronanstown and Neilstown areas.

Gardaí and Ella’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Ella’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.