Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 10 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Garda Press Office Joe Scally.
# Missing Person
Gardaí renew appeal for public's assistance in locating 81-year-old Joe Scally
Mr Scally has been missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5, since Wednesday, 3 May.
3.7k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 81-year-old Joe Scally.

Mr Scally has been missing from his home on the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5, since Wednesday, 3 May.

He is described as being around 5’ 11″ in height, of strong build, with short grey hair.

When last seen, Mr Scally was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with information on Mr Scally’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags