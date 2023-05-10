Gardaí renew appeal for public's assistance in locating 81-year-old Joe Scally

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 81-year-old Joe Scally.

Mr Scally has been missing from his home on the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5, since Wednesday, 3 May.

He is described as being around 5’ 11″ in height, of strong build, with short grey hair.

When last seen, Mr Scally was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with information on Mr Scally’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.