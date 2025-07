A TOTAL OF 914 speeding fine notices have been revoked after the incorrect location was inputted into the gardaí’s internal processing system.

Speeding fines can typically be revoked if the incorrect location is written on the notice issued by gardaí to motorists.

In this case, the error only effected fines issued from a static speed camera on the N25 in Co Kilkenny between 30 May and 30 June.

The location of the camera was inputted incorrectly to the internal garda processing system due to human error.

Road users impacted by this will receive a letter in the post in the coming days and weeks. If they have further concerns, they can ring the FCN Help Desk at 0818 50 60 80.

Of the 914 fines, 128 were paid, and penalty points were issued. A total of 56 fines were paid, but the error was identified before penalty points were issued.

The remaining 730 notices have now since been voided and all offences will be revoked by gardaí. No court summons were issued in any of the cases.

“The error was rectified immediately upon its discovery on the 30 June 2025 and the Static Safety Camera resumed operations with detections from the 4 July 2025 being valid,” a spokesperson for gardaí said.

Garda management has informed the Departments of Justice and Transport, the Policing and Community Safety Authority, the Road Safety Authority and the Safety Camera Board of the matter.

“An Garda Síochána takes full responsibility for this error and have completed a review of all offence locations associated with Static and Average Safety Cameras,” it added.

Chief Superintendent Roads Policing David Harrington said the error is “regretted”.