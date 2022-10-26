Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 26 October 2022
Gardaí appeal for information on two vehicles related to Tallaght shooting

A white Ford Transit Connect was burnt out in Clondalkin shortly after the shooting

1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/mark gusev

GARDAÍ IN TALLAGHT are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the Donmore Crescent area of Tallaght, yesterday evening.

A man in his 30s, received gunshot wounds and was removed to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries which are understood be non-life threatening.

No other person was injured during this incident.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. They are particularly keen for anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to them.

Gardaí are also appealing for information in relation to the movements of the following vehicles which are believed to have been involved in the incident:

• A blue Volkswagen Golf, with partial registration number 06-KE-43**
• A white Ford Transit Connect, with partial registration number 10-D-180** that was located burnt out in Westbourne Green, Clondalkin a short time later.

Anyone who may have information in relation to the movement of these vehicles between 5:00pm – 6:45pm yesterday evening, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 6.20pm following reports that shots were fired in the area.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

