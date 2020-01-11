Gardaí seize €135,000 in cash at house in Dublin after four men arrested

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized €135,000 in cash after a search operation at a house in Crumlin following the arrest of four men on the M7 Motorway on Thursday.

Detective Units from Crumlin and Sundrive Road Garda Stations with the assistance of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, conducted a search at house in the Windmill Road area of Crumlin between yesterday and today.

Cash of different denominations and currencies was seized during the search as well as a quantity of cannabis, a van and two motorcycles.

The search was conducted as a follow-up to arrests made on Thursday when Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a commercial garage in Clonroche after four men – armed with a handgun – entered the premises and threatened staff.

It’s understood the men were chasing another individual on foot who they believed entered the premises. The four men then fled in a silver Hyundai car.

The car was later spotted on the M9 motorway and intercepted by members of the Garda Emergency Response Team on the M7.

The four men – aged in their 30s, 40s and 50s – were arrested and are being detained in Garda stations across Wexford.