Saturday 11 January, 2020
Gardaí seize €300,000 worth of cannabis herb in Co Cork

The seizure was made during a search operation at a various locations in Bantry, Co Cork yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 11 Jan 2020, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 4,340 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4961970
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN CORK have seized a large quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated value of €300,000. 

The seizure was made during a search operation at various locations in Bantry, Co Cork yesterday. 

The searches were carried by Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit and members of Bantry Local Unit with the assistance of the Garda Southern Region Dog Unit under Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, as part of an ongoing operation by gardaí into the sale and supply of drugs in the Bantry area. 

No arrests were made in relation to the seizure, and investigations are ongoing.

