GARDAÍ SEIZED 41 vehicles in Dublin today as it targeted the unlawful use of electric bikes, scramblers, and electric scooters.

As gardaí conducted the operation today, a man was arrested and subsequently charged in relation to a burglary in which two e-scooters were stolen.

The multifaceted operation also involved detection of serious crime.

Twenty residential properties were searched under warrant in West Dublin. Another premises searched led to the recovery of a caravan that was stolen last year.

Other vehicles seized today. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

Following these searches, more than €75,000 worth of controlled drugs was seized from across the properties, including cannabis, cocaine, ketamine, heroin and alprazolam tablets. Approximately €6,500 in cash was also seized.

Following the searches, a number of patrols and checkpoints were conducted which led to the arrest of a man engaged in dangerous driving of a scrambler along the footpaths.

Chief Superintendent Michael McNulty of the DMR West Division said: “This was a multi-faceted operation, which focused on both road traffic enforcement and the detection of serious crime.

“The success of the operation is a testament to the continued efforts of Gardaí to counteract the use of e-scooters and e-bikes for criminal purposes, whilst prioritising the safety of the local community.”