GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses to the Kildare hit-and-run road traffic collision that resulted in the death of a 16 year-old boy last month.

According to gardaí, Kedagh Moore (16) was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop just after midnight on Sunday 10th November, and died from his injuries. Gardaí said that the driver failed to remain at the scene.

Kedagh was a transition year student at Scoil Mhuire Community School in Clane.

Gardaí have said they are seeking to identify the driver of a motorcycle who is understood to have passed the scene of the incident. It’s believed the motorcyclist was travelling along the R403 from Prosperous to Allenwood.

Gardaí said in a statement that they “continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward”.

“Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Prosperous, Allenwood, Carbury and Robertstown between 11.30pm on Saturday, 9th November 2024 and 3.30am on Sunday, 10th November 2024, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Kedagh’s funeral service was held at the Church of Our Lady and Saint Joseph in Prosperous on Friday, November 15.

Tributes were paid to Kedagh, who was remembered by his family as being full of joy, colour, light, laughter and love.