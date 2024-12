GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses to a hit-and-run after the driver of an e-scooter was left injured on a road after being struck from behind by a car in Limerick city.

A Garda spokesman said Monday that the car struck the e-scooter on the Corbally Road, Limerick, at around 6pm on Friday 6 December.

“Both the car and the e-scooter were travelling in the Corbally Road towards the city centre. The car rear ended the e-scooter and knocked the driver off same,” the Garda spokesman said.

“This occurred at the traffic lights at the intersection of the Mill Road.”

Gardaí said that the driver of the car stopped and spoke to the other driver for a few minutes before driving off. No details were exchanged.

The driver of the e-scooter suffered head and neck injuries, and he was taken to University Hospital Limerick by ambulance.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially if one has dash cam footage of the collision. We don’t know what type of car was involved in the collision,” a garda spokesman said.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with video/dash cam footage is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456980.