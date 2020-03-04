This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman accused of knife murder of Gareth Kelly in west Dublin estate 'too unwell' for court

Christina Anderson was remanded in custody to appear in court in two weeks’ time.

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 12:11 PM
1 hour ago
The scene of the fatal stabbing incident at Brownsbarn Estate, Kingswood near City West Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A 38-YEAR-OLD WOMAN accused of the murder of a father-of-seven following a fatal knife attack in a west Dublin suburb last week was “too unwell” to face court today.

Gareth Kelly, 39, died following a stabbing in the Brownsbarn Estate, in Kingswood, Co Dublin, on the morning of 25 January last.

Kelly, from Tallaght but who had been living in Clondalkin, had engine trouble and had been trying to jump-start his car to go to work. He was believed to have been staying over with his partner Maria in another house in the estate, which is a small cul-de-sac.

He he was working on the engine at about 7am when he sustained stab wounds, collapsed and died on the street between two cars.

Mother-of-three Christina Anderson, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, was arrested and held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

She was remanded in custody after she appeared before Dublin District Court last Wednesday when she was charged with Kelly’s murder.

She was due to appear again at the district court today, but could not attend. Her solicitor Michael Kelleher said there was a sick note and she was “too unwell” to be brought to court.

Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny said the investigation was file was in preparation and he asked for a two-week adjournment.

Judge Daly remanded her in continuing custody in her absence to appear on 18 March next.

Order for medical assessments 

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher raised an issue in relation to the type of assessments of his client to be carried out after she went into custody last week, whether they were psychological or psychiatric.

Judge Daly repeated his order, for medical and psychiatric assessments of Anderson, and for a separate psychiatric report to be prepared for court.

At her first hearing on 26 January, Anderson sat at the side of the court with her head bowed and mumbling. Her husband had attended that hearing and sat in the public gallery.

Detective Sergeant Dara Kenny had told the court Anderson “made no reply” to the charge.

Kelly’s partner Maria, his children and his family will bid farewell to him at his funeral on Friday in the Temple Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Tom Tuite

