Man (20s) dies after falling into blowhole near Cork beach

A MAN IN his 20s has died after falling into a blowhole near Garretstown beach in Co Cork yesterday evening.

Gardaí, local Fire Services and the Coast Guard were called to the scene of the incident yesterday evening.

The young man was recovered from the water by rescue divers at Garretstown.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Coroner was notified. The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.