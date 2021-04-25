#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 25 April 2021
Advertisement

Man (20s) dies after falling into blowhole near Cork beach

The young man was recovered from the water by rescue divers at Garretstown.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 11:10 AM
38 minutes ago 9,924 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5419764
Garretstown beach, file photo.
Image: Flickr/Garnets1973
Garretstown beach, file photo.
Garretstown beach, file photo.
Image: Flickr/Garnets1973

A MAN IN his 20s has died after falling into a blowhole near Garretstown beach in Co Cork yesterday evening.

Gardaí, local Fire Services and the Coast Guard were called to the scene of the incident yesterday evening.

The young man was recovered from the water by rescue divers at Garretstown.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Coroner was notified. The man’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie