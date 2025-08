GARY LINEKER HAS landed a presenting role on a new ITV game show just three months after his departure from the BBC, according to reports.

The 64-year-old had hosted Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam, and announced he would be stepping down from the BBC last year.

His send off from the BBC was soured when he faced backlash for social media posts he made about Zionism.

He “apologised unreservedly” for re-sharing and then deleting a post on his Instagram account from the group Palestine Lobby, which depicted an emoticon of a rat. The repost prompted calls for him to be sacked from the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Advertisement

Now, three months after he officially ended his time at the BBC, he has reportedly taken up a new presenting gig with ITV.

The BBC’s loss is ITV’s gain, a source told The Sun, referring to Lineker.

The new game show will see 12 celebs put in boxes and given daring challenges, and is touted as the successor to Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, the paper reports.

The Box has already been a hit show in Norway.

Former football star Lineker had been the BBC’s highest-paid on-air talent for seven consecutive years and was estimated to have earned £1.35 million in the year 2023-24.

When he stepped down, it was reported that he was open to staying on at Match Of The Day but was not offered a new deal for the show.