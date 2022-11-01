Gas Networks Ireland not forecasting any disruption to Irish supply this winter

GAS NETWORKS IRELAND has said it does not foresee any disruption to Irish gas supply this winter, despite uncertainty in the wider energy market due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Winter Outlook report for 2022/23 indicates that there is both enough gas supply sources and enough network capacity to meet anticipated demand projections over the cold months, including in the case of extremely cold weather.

The report says:

Gas Network Ireland’s operational challenges for winter 2022/23 remain consistent with those of 2021/22, with the additional challenges of gas price volatility and uncertainty in the wider energy market prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The state-owned gas supplier said it is continuing to “monitor developments in gas supply in Europe and the UK following the invasion of the Ukraine by Russia.

“Uncertainty exists around European gas supply sources and also around achieving demand reduction in Europe this winter,

particularly in a prolonged cold spell. However, it is not currently envisioned that there will be any disruption to the supply of gas to Ireland this winter.”

The Corrib gas field, off the coast of Co Mayo, is anticipated to meet 21% of demand in the Republic of Ireland this year. Supply from Great Britain via the Moffat Entry Point is expected to make up the rest of demand.

Advertisement

In the event of a once-in-50-year winter peak day, Gas Networks Ireland anticipates that gas from the Moffat Entry Point will account for 91% of system demand, with Corrib providing the remaining 9%.

The report said that The Corrib gas field reached a production plateau at the beginning of 2018 and has been steadily declining since.

“Given the decline in indigenous gas supply from Corrib, imports from [Great Britain] through the Moffat Entry Point continue to be the dominant supply source and provide the balance of gas supply after Corrib and biomethane.”

In a press statement, Gas Networks Ireland’s Future Networks Manager Maurice Power said: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February of this year has led to ongoing concerns here in Ireland and across Europe about gas supply and energy security.

“At Gas Networks Ireland we have robust and tested procedures in place to manage a gas supply shortage. We actively work with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) – the body responsible for Ireland’s security of energy supply, to ensure the risk of a supply disruption is minimised.

“We appreciate people may be concerned about energy usage as we head into the winter months. Gas customers can find practical advice and information, such as how to read your gas meter and provide this to your energy supplier on our website.”

The full report is available to read here.